Recently Discovered Game-Worn Kobe Bryant Lakers Jersey From Rookie Season Goes Up For Auction

A recently unearthed Kobe Bryant game-worn Lakers jersey from the team's 1997 playoff run is up for auction at SCP Auctions' 2022 Spring Premier.

There are many items up for sale on the auction, including ticket stubs from Jackie Robinson's monumental MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, a pair of Mickey Mantle rookie cards, an autographed Babe Ruth baseball card, and more.

However, it's easy to say that Kobe's recently uncovered jersey from his rookie year is the headliner of the auction.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a piece of NBA and Kobe Bryant history is currently over $1.5 million dollars. The auction closes on Saturday, so if you have a few million lying around, run, don't walk to SCP Auctions to place your bid now. Once the auction closes, the one-of-a-kind Kobe jersey is expected to sell for over $3 million.

The Black Mamba's rookie jersey is not the only Kobe item available at the auction. Another highly sought-after item is Kobe's 1997 Skybox Metal Universe PMG basketball card. The PSA Authentic Altered card is autographed and is numbered 60 out of only 100 cards in the world. According to SCP Auctions', it is the first time one of these cards has ever been available to purchase publicly. This Kobe item is a little bit less expensive than the rookie jersey, currently sitting at over $200,000.

Once again the auction ends on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at midnight and features over 928 lots. In addition to the items mentioned above, there's plenty of other Los Angeles sports memorabilia items as well. Including a LeBron James game-worn jersey, autographed basketball, and game-worn Kobe shoes. If you're interested in any of the items, you can check them out at www.SCPauctions.com.