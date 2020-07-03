Washington's Football Team to Review Name With NFL's Support

The Washington Redskins say they will “undergo a thorough review of the team’s name” as pressure builds for the name to be changed after the team has defended it for years.

Moments later, Pepsi joined calls for a new name, a day after FedEx — the sponsor of the team's stadium — said the same.

Team owner Dan Snyder said in a statement Friday morning that initial discussions with the league have been underway in recent weeks.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” he said in a statement.

Snyder said for years that he would never consider changing the team’s name, which has been criticized as racist for decades. The word is a dictionary-defined racial slur, experts and advocates say.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, “We are supportive of this important step.”

Head Coach Ron Rivera said, “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

Pepsi, a partner of the team, said Friday morning that the name needs to go.

“We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue. We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the team’s stadium in Landover, Maryland, asked the team on Thursday to change their name.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx confirmed in a statement. The team signed a deal in 1999 reported at the time as a 27-year deal worth $205 million.

Calls for change have increased amid national demonstrations for racial justice. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently revived her call for the name to be changed.

"I think it's past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people,” she said on the “Doc & Galdi” radio show on The Team 980. “This is a great franchise with a great history, that's beloved in Washington, and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we feel for the team.”

Investment firms and shareholders worth a collective $620 billion asked Nike, FedEx and Pepsi to terminate their relationships with the Washington franchise unless the team agrees to change its name.

Washington’s NFL team appears to have disappeared from Nike's website. A search for “Redskins” results in the message, “We could not anything for 'redskins.'”

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal told News4 that if team owner Snyder chooses not to change the name, he may have trouble finding another company willing to put its name on the stadium if FedEx were to pull out.

“What possibly has happened here is FedEx has poisoned the well,” he said. “I mean, who is going to come in to support the Redskins and sponsor the Redskins when so many companies, FedEx and other companies included, have come out and said it’s a name they want to have changed?”

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.