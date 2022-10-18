Draymond Green

Reggie Miller: Draymond Green Punch Incidents Happen ‘All the Time'

The TNT analyst said incidents like the one the Warriors experienced are commonplace in the NBA

By Taylor Wirth

Reggie Miller is not surprised by the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in practice Oct. 5. 

At the end of the second quarter in Tuesday's season-opener between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center, the Hall of Famer and current TNT broadcaster shared his thoughts on the incident. 

"Let me also say this about that whole incident between Poole and Draymond Green," Miller said. "Number one, I don't condone what happened with the punch and everything, but that happens all the time at this level. And I'm going to key you in on another secret. It happens more on the good teams, the winning teams more than the losing teams. And it happens more on winning teams because there's more accountability.

"Every practice, every film session, ever game there's pressure. Contract extensions, coaches playing for their lives. There's no cliques, there's more communication. And if you want to win at the highest level, you're going to have instances like that. Losing teams, they don't care. They know they're bad and they're not going to talk. Cliques form and you have that separation. Is it right? No, but it happens all the time, people."

The five-time All-Star played 18 seasons in the league and probably has seen many similar altercations between teammates. 

Miller's sentiment is similar to that of NBA on TNT's Kenny Smith, who recently referred to the incident as just a "scuffle" in an interview with TMZ Sports. 

Regardless of how the public might view the situation, former players don't appear very concerned. 

