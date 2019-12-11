Dodgers

Reliever Blake Treinen and Dodgers Reach 1-Year Deal, AP Source Says

Treinen earned himself a nice payday given he was expected to command roughly $7.5 million in arbitration.

By Janie McCauley

Michael Zagaris

Reliever Blake Treinen reached agreement on a $10 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers just more than a week after Oakland declined to offer him a contract.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations confirmed Treinen's deal, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because it hadn't been formally announced by the seven-time reigning NL West champions.

More Sports

Los Angeles Rams Dec 10

Where Was This Rams Team All Season?

Pete Frates Dec 10

Pete Frates, Whose Battle With ALS Inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, Dies

The right-handed Treinen, a 2018 All-Star, posted a 0.78 ERA in ‘18 but raised it to 4.91 this year. He was replaced by Liam Hendriks in the closer role as the low-budget A’s earned the AL’s top wild card before losing in the wild card game for a second straight year.

Treinen earned himself a nice payday given he was expected to command roughly $7.5 million in arbitration.

____

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

DodgersLos AngelesSan DiegoMLBSports
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us