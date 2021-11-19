Khalil Mack

Report: Bears' Khalil Mack Out for Season

Khalil Mack had gotten out to a great start to the season before getting hurt, with six sacks in seven games.

By Alex Shapiro

Report: Khalil Mack out for season, will have foot surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a season filled with impactful injuries, the Bears have reportedly been dealt their biggest blow to date. According to Ian Rapoport, the team will place Khalil Mack on IR to have season-ending foot surgery.

Mack had missed the two previous games with the injury, but the team was hopeful that by sitting those two games, plus resting through the bye week, he’d be good to go for the back half of the season.

Sports

Sports news

Zac Stacy 11 mins ago

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested After Video Appears to Show Assault on Ex-Girlfriend

sunday night football 18 hours ago

Numbers, Stats Ahead of Steelers vs. Chargers on Sunday Night

Mack had gotten out to a great start to the season before getting hurt, with six sacks in seven games. He and Robert Quinn were also working well together to generate the best pass rush in the league.

Now the Bears will lean on Quinn, Trevis Gipson and new addition Bruce Irvin to get after the quarterback from the edge.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Khalil MackChicago BearsKhalil Mack surgery
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us