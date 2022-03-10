Report: Bears Trade Khalil Mack to Chargers

Report: Bears set to trade Khalil Mack to Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles has made his first blockbuster move as Bears GM. According to multiple reports, he’s agreed to trade superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In return, the Bears will receive a second-round draft pick and a sixth-round draft pick, per the reports.

Mack has been the most impactful player on the Bears defense since 2018, when former G.M. Ryan Pace traded away two first-round picks, a third and a sixth to bring him to Chicago.

In four seasons with the Bears, Mack racked up 36 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

He was off to a fast start in 2021 with six sacks in seven games, but a foot injury cut his season short.

Now the Bears will turn to Robert Quinn, who just set the Bears single-season franchise record for sacks, and Trevis Gipson to generate quarterback pressure.

They will also look to continue to stockpile draft picks, as they will not have a first-round pick in 2022 because of last year's Justin Fields trade.

