Report: Blackhawks Expected to Trade Franchise Icon Patrick Kane to Rangers

Report: Hawks expected to trade Patrick Kane to Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to trade franchise icon Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers, and a trade call with the league is planned for Tuesday night, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

In return, the Blackhawks will receive a conditional second-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick. The second-round pick could turn into a first-rounder in 2024 or 2025 if the Rangers make the Eastern Conference Final this season.

The Blackhawks will retain 50 percent of Kane's salary to make the deal work, and the Arizona Coyotes are involved as the third-party broker to eat another 25 percent, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

With the Blackhawks in a full-scale rebuild, it felt inevitable that Kane would be moved ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. He was in the final year of his contract which carried a cap hit of $10.5 million and included a full no-movement clause.

Kane approved a deal to New York, and he will now be a member of the Rangers, where he will reunite with former linemate Artemi Panarin. He could make his Rangers debut as soon as Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Kane will go down as perhaps the greatest player in Blackhawks history. He was drafted by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in 2007 and went on to lead the franchise to three Stanley Cup victories while picking up a Hart and Art Ross Trophy and a Conn Smythe Trophy along the way.

Kane ranks second in franchise history with 1,225 points, behind only Stan Mikita (1,467). It's only a matter of time before Kane's No. 88 is raised to the rafters and a statue is unveiled outside the United Center.