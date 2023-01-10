NFL

Report: Cardinals Plan to Try to Trade DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins reportedly is likely to seek a new contract with two years left on his current deal

By Eric Mullin

A star NFL wide receiver could be available in the offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals plan to try to trade five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday. Schultz added that Hopkins is likely to seek a new contract with two years and $34.4 million left on his current deal.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill plans to express this intention to general manager candidates, according to Schultz. General manager Steve Keim stepped down from his position on Monday, while head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired.

Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Once he got on the field, though, Hopkins showed he was still one of the game's elite receivers, tallying 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns over nine games. He missed Arizona's final two contests with a knee injury.

Hopkins has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would have to approve any deal.

After making the playoffs last season, the Cardinals went 4-13 in 2022. Quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL in December, putting his status for the start of the 2023 season in question.

