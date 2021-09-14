Report: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Could Emerge as USC Head Coach Candidate

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spent the last three seasons overseeing the NFL's top-ranked unit alongside head coach Andy Reid and working with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2019 MVP.

Now, the New Orleans native who attended Bishop Amat Memorial High School in La Puente, California, could be heading back to the West Coast.

League sources reportedly believe Bieniemy will emerge as a head coaching candidate for the USC Trojans after Clay Helton was fired Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

League sources believe Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy will emerge as a head-coaching candidate for USC. Bieniemy is from Southern California and has told confidantes in the past, that USC is one of the only college jobs that might interest him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2021

Bieniemy has told confidants that USC is one of the only college jobs that might interest him.

Despite interviewing for all seven NFL head coach vacancies in the offseason, Bieniemy retained his current position for the 2021 season. When asked about his future as a head coach in the NFL by USA Today in February, Bieniemy stressed that finding the right job was most important to him.

"It's always about getting the right job. And you got to understand -- sometimes the job and the person have to connect," Bieniemy told USA Today in the leadup to Super Bowl LV.

"The only thing I can do is be my most authentic self, that's who I am, OK? I can only be me."

USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced Monday that the school will quickly begin a national search for the next head coach and they are "better positioned right now than we have been at any other time in the past decade."

The 52-year old previously coached in the college ranks as the offensive coordinator of his alma mater, Colorado, from 2011 to 2012, before joining Kansas City as a running backs coach on Reid's staff in 2013. Bieniemy also served as UCLA's running backs coach from 2003 to 2005.