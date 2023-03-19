Dallas Cowboys

Report: Cowboys Acquire Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks From Texans

Houston will receive two late-round picks back from Dallas in the trade

By Logan Reardon

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Report: Cowboys acquire WR Brandin Cooks from Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Dallas Cowboys have a new weapon.

The team reportedly acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 sixth-rounder.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Cooks, 29, has now been traded four times in his career after previous stints with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. He played in consecutive Super Bowls for the Patriots and Rams, losing both times to the Eagles and Patriots, respectively.

Since being drafted in the first round by New Orleans in 2014, Cooks has six 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Last year was one of his worst statistically though, with 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Dallas' hope will be that he returns to his usual form now that he's paired with a star wideout in CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys lacked a consistent second option last season after trading Amari Cooper, and their second-leading receiver from 2022 -- tight end Dalton Schultz -- is currently a free agent. Noah Brown, their third-leading receiver last season, signed with the Texans as a free agent.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

World Baseball Classic 4 hours ago

How to Watch Team USA Vs. Cuba in 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal

World Baseball Classic 14 hours ago

Team USA Outlasts Venezuela in World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Thriller

The NFC East continues to load up during a busy first week of the new league year.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysNFLHouston texans
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us