Report: DeAndre Hopkins to Miss Rest of Regular Season With Sprained Knee

The Arizona Cardinals were dealt another big loss from Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the remainder of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the Cardinals are “hopeful” he can return during the playoffs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

Hopkins had five catches for 54 yards on Monday and took a while to get up after jumping for a contested ball in the game’s final two minutes.

Pretty sure this is where Hopkins' knee injury happened. Two Rams defenders landed on his leg, took some time to get up and was took some time to get to the sideline. (Unless it happened earlier and this just made it worse) https://t.co/GNf6b3bZIj pic.twitter.com/8VSqIc4SFv — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 15, 2021

This will be Hopkins' second injury stint of the 2021 season. He missed Weeks 9-11 with a hamstring injury and returned following the bye week for the Cardinals’ Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

On the season, Hopkins tallied 42 catches, 572 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games.

Arizona still sits atop the NFC West at 10-3 despite dropping Monday’s matchup. With four games left in the regular season, the Cardinals are up one game on the 9-4 Rams and three games on the 7-6 San Francisco 49ers. Arizona split the regular season series with the Rams and swept the 49ers.

Along with the division race, the Cardinals are also contending for the top seed in the NFC. Arizona was in that No. 1 spot before Week 14 and now sits in the No. 3 position behind the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are both 10-3, as well. The team is just one more win or tie away from punching a ticket to the playoffs.

The Cardinals’ next game is against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. After that, Arizona hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day. The team visits the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 and concludes the regular season at home against the Seattle Seahawks.