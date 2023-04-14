Diar DeRozan escorted with security after Raptors game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Diar DeRozan, the daughter of DeMar, was led by security and her father to the team bus after the Bulls defeated the Toronto Raptors because of "severe online threats," a development first reported by TNT's Chris Haynes and confirmed by DeMar.

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday by Bulls’ security and led to team bus with her father after NBA notified team of severe online threats directed at the nine-year-old, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 14, 2023

DeMar said the measure was strictly a precaution and he wasn't worried about anything happening.

"I was with her. I guarantee you nothing would ever happen when I'm with my daughter," DeRozan said after the Bulls' season-ending loss to the Heat Friday night. "It's just idiotic people at the end of the day. Obviously, it's frustrating when you hear any type of threats. You don't try to take anything lightly. My thing is my daughter don't know nothing about it. She just know the good side of we won the game. As long as she's happy with that, I'm not worried about nothing else."

Still, DeRozan offered eloquence about what the incident says about how today's on-line society can turn toxic.

"It's crazy. It's just the world that we live in. No matter how good something could be, you still got just miserable people out there that don't have a life, honestly. It's sad," DeRozan said. "We see it every single day. More than anything, all I care about is my daughter enjoying her moment, her time. Keep that within our circle. I don't get her caught up in all the negative stuff that comes on the outside. That's just me being a protector as a father.

"Me knowing what it's like on the other end of being famous and everything, it's just sad. Some people sit up and use their fingers to make any type of idle threats. It's miserable."

Diar went viral for screaming during free throws the Raptors attempted. The Raptors shot 50 percent (18-of-36) from the charity stripe, causing some to point to Diar for having a hand in the Bulls' success, including Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.

She was in attendance for the Bulls' final play-in game against the Heat. DeMar mentioned to reporters she would go back to school. She also has her own basketball game requiring her presence.

After the Raptors game, her father chuckled at the commotion surrounding his daughter.

"She went viral," DeRozan said. "I haven't let it soak in yet. But that's her. I kept hearing something during the game and somebody missed and I looked back and I was like 'Damn, that's my daughter screaming?'"

