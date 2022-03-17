Report: Former Bears Receiver Allen Robinson to Sign With Rams

Report: Allen Robinson to sign with Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Allen Robinson has found a new home, and will now be paired with arguably the best quarterback of his career. According to multiple reports, the former Bears wide receiver is headed to the Rams to join forces with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the defending Super Bowl champs.

Tom Pelissero released the terms of the deal:

The #Rams are signing WR Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal that includes $30.7M fully guaranteed, per sources.



The deal was negotiated by agents @bparker of @vaynersports and Roosevelt Barnes.

The $15.5 million average annual value is well under what Robinson was reportedly looking for in contract extension talks with the Bears over the past couple of years. According to OverTheCap, the contract also places Robinson outside the top-10 in terms of highest-paid wide receivers on an AAV basis.

Robinson was the Bears’ most reliable offensive option from 2018-2020, averaging 85 catches, 1,050 yards and 5.7 touchdowns over those three years. But he took a major step backwards in the Bears’ anemic offense in 2021. Last season, Robinson only managed 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. But there were questions about how Matt Nagy and Bill Lazor deployed Robinson last year, as he ran an incredible amount of hitch routes compared to other receivers around the league.

This will also be the first time Robinson will have the opportunity to play with a top-tier quarterback. Previously, Robinson has caught passes from Blake Bortles, Chad Henne, Mitch Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and a rookie Justin Fields. Last season, Stafford finished top-three in the NFL in total passing yards, yards per attempt and passing touchdowns.

The only Bears wide receiver under contract for 2022, who played significant snaps last season, is Darnell Mooney.