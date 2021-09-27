Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Gordon is returning to the NFL once again.

The former All-Pro wide receiver was reportedly reinstated to the league for Week 4 and plans to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon was previously reinstated in December 2020 and planned to be a key contributor in the Seattle Seahawks' playoff run, but a setback in his substance abuse battle left him out for the year. 

The 30-year-old wideout has struggled with the league's substance abuse policy in the past, missing more than 50 games for violations over the course of his career. He last played for the Seahawks and New England Patriots in 2019, tallying 27 receptions for 426 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

In 2018, Gordon caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games with New England. His best season came in 2013 where he totaled 87 receptions, 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns.

Now he will have a chance to make an impact in one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. 

 

