Report: Lincoln Riley Expected to Be USC's Next Head Coach

Riley compiled a 55-10 record at Oklahoma over the past five seasons

Lincoln Riley reportedly is leaving Oklahoma to become the next head coach at USC.

Riley spent five seasons with the Sooners as the successor to Bob Stoops. Riley was hired by Stoops as an offensive coordinator in 2015 and helped build a top-10 offense in the 2016 season. He led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff the next three years with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts under center.

Oklahoma finished the 2021 regular season with a 10-2 record and was on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth before losing to Oklahoma State Saturday night.

Riley leaves Norman with a 55-10 record, going 37-7 in the Big 12, with six conference titles. He will now make the move to Southern California in an area filled with talent across the board.

USC fired Clay Helton in September after a loss to Stanford early in the season. Helton posted a 46-24 record in seven seasons with the Trojans.

