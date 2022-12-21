Lionel Messi

Report: Lionel Messi Verbally Agrees to Stay With PSG, Never Accepted Inter Miami

Messi reportedly is inching closer to staying in France for at least one more season

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The dream of seeing Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer may have to wait.

Messi, the 35-year-old Argentine football legend, reportedly verbally agreed to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano added that Messi, whose contract is expiring in June 2023, is convinced to stay at least one more season with PSG competing for titles in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, but the length of the extension and salary are yet to be decided.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That then pauses Messi’s rumored move to Inter Miami of the MLS. Messi reportedly never accepted the proposal to come to the United States, nor did he negotiate to make a colossal return to FC Barcelona, his boyhood club where he first rose to prominence.

The news to stay in France comes after a busy few days for Messi where he won the Golden Ball for Argentina en route to winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar over Les Bleus.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Pro Bowl 43 mins ago

Here Are the Full AFC, NFC Rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl

NBA 45 mins ago

Nets Drop 91 Points on Warriors for 40-Point Halftime Lead

La Pulga scored seven goals and logged three assists across seven games for La Albiceleste in the tournament. 

This article tagged under:

Lionel MessiArgentinaMLSInter Miami
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us