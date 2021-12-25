Paul George

Report: Paul George Tears UCL, Will Be Re-Evaluated in 3-4 Weeks

The Los Angeles Clippers forward hurt his elbow in a Dec. 6 matchup before the tear was revealed on Christmas Day

By Bryan Murphy

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Loss Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George reportedly has a torn UCL in his right elbow and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The seven-time All-Star had missed five games in December for the Clippers between Dec. 8 and Dec. 18 after he sprained his elbow. He returned for two matchups on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings before news of the tear was revealed on Christmas Day.

George is currently in the midst of his third season with the Clippers, averaging 24.7 points per game, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 42% shooting from the field.

Sports

Sports news

UCLA Dec 24

UCLA, USC Men's Basketball Both Call Off Two More Games Over COVID

Winter Olympics Dec 24

Japan Becomes Latest Country Not Sending Government Reps to Olympics

He signed a four-year, 176 million contract extension last season.

The Clippers have a 17-15 record this season and are fifth in the Western Conference.

This article tagged under:

Paul GeorgeNBALos ANgeles Clippers
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us