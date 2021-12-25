Report: Paul George Tears UCL, Will Be Re-Evaluated in 3-4 Weeks

Loss Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George reportedly has a torn UCL in his right elbow and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star F Paul George has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2021

George sprained elbow on Dec. 6, rested and rehabbed for 2 weeks and returned to play vs. Spurs and Kings this week. After he felt pain, testing revealed tear in ulnar collateral ligament. They'll see how elbow responds to rest in next 3-to-4 weeks before determining next steps. https://t.co/7JezhozHnx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2021

The seven-time All-Star had missed five games in December for the Clippers between Dec. 8 and Dec. 18 after he sprained his elbow. He returned for two matchups on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings before news of the tear was revealed on Christmas Day.

George is currently in the midst of his third season with the Clippers, averaging 24.7 points per game, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 42% shooting from the field.

He signed a four-year, 176 million contract extension last season.

The Clippers have a 17-15 record this season and are fifth in the Western Conference.