Report: Rays' Wander Franco Has $650K in Jewelry Stolen From Vehicle

Report: Rays' Franco has $650K in jewelry stolen from vehicle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An alleged serial burglar stole more than $650,000 worth of jewelry out of the SUV of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco in June, ESPN reported.

The jewelry was stolen out of Franco's Rolls-Royce Cullinan in a Jacksonville, Fla. hotel parking lot at 3 a.m. on June 22 while Franco was on a rehab assignment.

Kahlil Eugene Mathis, 24, allegedly broke into the vehicle using a wrench and took a safe from inside that contained the following seven pieces of jewelry, per ESPN: a $300,000 gold, diamond-encrusted Cuban link chain; a $200,000 rose gold Cuban link chain; a $70,000 gold pendant; a $44,000 Platinum Rolex watch; a $20,000 American League championship ring; a $20,000 championship ring from Durham and a $5,000 gold pendant.

Police reports obtained by ESPN showed that Mathis sold two of the items at a pawn shop 20 miles from the hotel. That led to his July 4 arrest after police identified him through an Arizona driver's license and thumbprint he gave at the pawn shop.

The safe was recovered by police at an apartment close to the hotel, with both championship rings inside. The Cuban link chains and Rolex remain missing, per ESPN.

It is one of four felony burglary charges, along with five separate incidents, that Mathis has faced since January. Mathis, who ESPN reported has also been charged with 14 other felonies, is being held on bond and has a court date set for Aug. 1.

Franco had been rehabbing with the Triple-A Durham Bulls in Jacksonville at the time of the robbery. The 21-year-old signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays in November. He was hitting .260 with five home runs and 23 RBIs this season before breaking a bone in his hand on June 25, an injury expected to keep him out six to eight weeks.