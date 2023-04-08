Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde reportedly punched Villarreal forward Alex Baena after their LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu, home of the Los Blancos, on Saturday.

Valverde and his partner Mina Bonino had a miscarriage scare in February.

After the game had unfolded, which resulted in a 3-2 road win for Villarreal thanks to two outrageous goals from Samuel Chukwueze, the 24-year-old Valverde confronted Baena -- a Spain under-21 international -- by the team bus in the stadium's parking lot.

Valverde "reacted angrily to alleged derogatory remarks that Baena had made about his unborn child" reported Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez of ESPN, citing sources.

The Uruguayan star told Baena to repeat what he claimed had been said during the game, which reportedly initially stemmed earlier this year.

During their Copa Del Rey match on Jan. 19, which Madrid won 3-2, Baena told Valverde to "cry, because your child won't be born" amid his partner later revealing on social media in February that the couple had believed they had lost their child. Tests later revealed their child was healthy.

Villarreal, according to reports in Spain, say it has video of the incident between the two players and have spoken to Spanish police about possible routes to take action. Baena also reportedly will decide on pressing charges.

Madrid next plays English Premier League's Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday while Villarreal will play Real Valladolid in the league on Saturday.