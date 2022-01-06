Report: The New York Times Is Buying The Athletic for A Hefty Sum

The subscription sports media website launched nearly six years ago

By Logan Reardon

The New York Times homepage on the internet
James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

The New York Times reportedly will buy The Athletic for $550 million.

Jessica Toonkel of The Information first reported the news.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Launched in January of 2016, The Athletic is a subscription-based sports media site that has a staff of writers covering professional sports in 47 cities across the United States and Canada.

Sports writers from local markets joined The Athletic to cover the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, soccer, boxing, motorsports and more. The company also has podcasts for a number of teams and sports.

Sports

Sports news

NFL Sep 7, 2020

2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to Watch Chargers at Raiders in Week 18

Beijing Olympics 10 hours ago

Top Skating Pair Withdraws From US Championships Due to COVID-19

The acquisition will give the NYT a new sector of subscribers, as The Athletic reached 1 million subscribers in September 2020. The Times had a reported 8.3 million digital and print subscribers as of last September.

The Athletic reportedly held conversations with the NYT and Axios about a potential sale before a deal with the newspaper giant was finally reached.

Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us