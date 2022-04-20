Report: Villanova's Jay Wright ‘Likely' Stepping Down, Successor in Place

Jay Wright 'likely" stepping down, successor in place: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Villanova men's basketball head coach Jay Wright is reportedly "likely" stepping down from his job with the school after an illustrious two-decade career that included two national championships, four Final Four appearances, and two Naismith Coach of the Year awards.

The Athletic's Shams Charania initially reported Wednesday evening that Wright was "seriously contemplating" retirement and would meet with his family before making the decision.

But shortly afterwards, Charania reported that Wright was "likely" retiring and then pointed to Fordham University coach Kyle Neptune as Wright's successor:

Wright, who turned 60 this past December, had been head coach of Villanova since he took over in 2001. If he does indeed retire, his final record with the Wildcats is 520-197.

Neptune began his college coaching career under Wright at Villanova in 2008, spending 2008 to 2010 with Villanova before departing for Niagara for an assistant job. He returned to Villanova in 2013 and coached under Wright as an assistant from 2013 to 2021.

This is a developing story...