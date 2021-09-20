Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski Admits He Never Watches Film: ‘I Just Run by Guys'

By Justin Leger

Gronk hilariously admits he never watches game film originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's no secret Rob Gronkowski likes to keep things simple. That's the case both on and off the field, apparently.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and ex-New England Patriot made a hilarious admission during ESPN2's Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning. Gronk says he never watches game film and instead relies on his longtime quarterback Tom Brady to relay information on their next opponent.

“My teammate Cam Brate just asked me the other day, he goes ‘Rob I got a serious question. Do you ever watch film?” and I go ‘No, I don’t… I just run by guys. If I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good," Gronkowski said.

“I actually do go up to Tom, because I know Tom watches I don’t know how many hours of film a week. I go, ‘Tom, who’s covering me this week? What type of coverages are they doing?’ That’s why I love playing with him.”

Whatever Gronk is doing, it's working. The 32-year-old caught two touchdown passes in the Bucs' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs and already has four TDs through the first two games of the 2021 campaign.

He'll look to add to that total by "running by guys" next week when the Bucs visit the Los Angeles Rams.

