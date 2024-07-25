Robbie Ray pitches 5 hitless innings in first start since Tommy John surgery, Giants beat Dodgers 8-3

Robbie Ray pitched five hitless innings in his San Francisco debut, Matt Chapman homered and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The Giants held the Dodgers without a hit until Chris Taylor doubled to right off reliever Tyler Rogers with two outs in the seventh inning.

Ray (1-0) had his first outing since Tommy John surgery in May 2023. He was electric after the first inning, allowing just one earned run on a bases-loaded walk. He struck out eight and was taken out after 86 pitches.

The Giants pulled away in the eighth inning when they got to the fatigued Dodgers bullpen. They scored six runs on five hits, with five earned runs charged to reliever Yohan Ramirez.

Chapman hit a solo home run to center field off Tyler Glasnow to tie the score 1-1 in the fourth inning. He was 2 for 3 with two runs, 2 RBIs and he walked twice. Chapman's homer was his 14th of the season. Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI single in the inning to make it 2-1.

Ray was wild in the first inning as he walked two and hit two but gave up just one run in the inning. He walked Andy Pages with the bases loaded to force in a run, but got out of more potential trouble. He was dominant after that and retired 14 consecutive batters. Ryan Walker retired the side in the sixth to make it 17 consecutive batters and it became 19 when Rogers retired the first two he faced before Taylor’s double.

Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Glasnow (8-6) returned to the mound after missing two weeks due to what he jokingly called “tall-guy back.” The back tightness was strengthened by a little time off and the All-Star break. It was the first time he was named an All-Star but with the injury, he couldn’t pitch.

Nick Ahmed was released by the Giants two weeks ago after he played in 47 games for them this season. The Dodgers put shortstop Miguel Rojas on the injured list, and signed Ahmed on Tuesday night. By Wednesday, he was in the lineup starting at shortstop against his former team. Ahmed singled in the eighth inning and made a nice-bare-handed play to get an out at first in the fifth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Keaton Winn (right forearm tightness) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. ... OF Derek Hill was added to the active roster and OF Luis Matos and RHP Randy Rodriguez were optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Dodgers: INF Rojas (right forearm tightness) was placed on the IL, dating back to July 22. ... RHP Kyle Hurt (ulnar collateral ligament) will have season-ending Tommy John surgery. ... RHP Ryan Brasier (right calf strain) is expected to go on a rehabilitation stint Saturday or Sunday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... RHP Ricky Vanasco was designated for assignment and optioned RHP Landon Knack. ... OF Taylor (left groin tightness) was taken out of the game in the seventh inning after his double.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (7-8, 3.59 ERA) pitches for the fourth time against the Dodgers this season. He allowed two earned runs and five hits in seven innings in the Giants' 5-3 win on June 28.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his first start of the season following offseason shoulder surgery. He’ll pitch in a game for the Dodgers for the 17th consecutive season.