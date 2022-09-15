Sports World Showers Roger Federer With Praise After Retirement News

A legendary sports career is coming to an end.

Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he is retiring from competitive tennis. Next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final tournament on the ATP Tour.

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

Federer, 41, is one of just three men’s tennis players to win at least 20 Grand Slam singles titles and he was the first to reach the milestone. His 20 Grand Slams only trail Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) on the all-time list. Eight of Federer's Grand Slam triumphs came at Wimbledon, which is a tournament record.

The Swiss national spent 310 weeks as the world’s No. 1-ranked player. That included a record stretch of 237 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked player. He’s also the oldest player to ever sit atop the world rankings, as he claimed the No. 1 spot at 38 years and 10 months old in 2018.

Now, Federer will become the second tennis great to hang up the racket within the past month. Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, is evolving away from tennis following her third-round loss at the 2022 U.S. Open.

From legend Billie Jean King to 2022 U.S. Open winner Carlos Alcaraz and many more, the sports world paid homage to Federer after the news of his impending retirement:

(2/2) Congratulations @rogerfederer.



We wish you the very best as your journey continues. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022

Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

Feel free to do your partisan debate list thing, but Roger Federer was the standard in tennis, either the one to fear at the beginning, the one to beat in the middle, and the one who recreated definitions of excellence. Pulled the sport into a new era. A titanic figure retires. — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) September 15, 2022

Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022

🥇 Gold in 2008. 🥈Silver in 2012.



Roger Federer: Forever an Olympian. pic.twitter.com/SzwuYQDbhX — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) September 15, 2022

Tearing up just listening to this. We love you Roger 😢 https://t.co/n2YsJJkIfC — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) September 15, 2022

Thank you, Roger 💙 https://t.co/kkzaIrfGQi — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 15, 2022

Thank you for all the memories, Roger 🧡 pic.twitter.com/PhJLUJUiuA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 15, 2022

Roger,



Where do we begin?



It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.



We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022