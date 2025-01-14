Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki narrows teams down to Dodgers, Padres, and Blue Jays

The New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants have been informed Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki won’t be signing with them.

By Ronald Blum

Getty Images

The New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants have been informed Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki won't be signing with them.

Giants general manager Zack Minasian announced during a news conference Monday to introduce Justin Verlander that San Francisco no longer was in contention.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Sasaki's decision to eliminate the Yankees and Rangers was disclosed to The Associated Press by people familiar with the negotiations. They spoke on condition of anonymity because Sasaki's intention to sign elsewhere had not been announced. The decision regarding New York was first reported by the Yankees' YES Network.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are considered the favorites to sign the 23-year-old right-hander, with the Toronto Blue Jays another possibility.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Under MLB’s international amateur signing rules and the posting system between Major League Baseball and Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Sasaki can sign with an MLB team during a window starting 9 a.m. EST Wednesday and ending 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 23.

Because Sasaki is under 25 and has not played six seasons in NPB, he is classified as an international amateur and limited to a minor league contract subject to international signing bonus pools, which range from $7,555,500 to $5,146,200. Starting Wednesday, teams may make trades to increase their signing bonus allotment by up to 60% from their initial figure.

Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, has not publicly identified teams under consideration. Sasaki has been said to also have met with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Boxing 9 hours ago

British heavyweight Tyson Fury announces retirement from boxing again

NFL Jan 11

Steelers lose 5th straight as Ravens win Wild Card game 28-14

Sasaki's fastball tops 100 mph. He was 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA in 18 games last year, striking out 129 hitters in 111 innings in a season limited by shoulder inflammation. He has a 29-15 career record with a 2.10 ERA over four injury-shortened seasons with the Marines.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLB
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us