Roughing the passer call on Chris Jones stuns NFL Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Another day, another egregious roughing the passer penalty.
After Tom Brady’s roughing the passer call against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday made NFL Twitter lose it, Chris Jones is now suffering from the same fate.
As the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, Jones sacked Derek Carr, forced a fumble and recovered it, but referees called it back due to roughing the passer.
Here are a few angles of the play, one in real time and one in slower motion:
As to be expected from a controversial call like this, NFL Twitter was stunned. Here are some of the best reactions:
Instead of getting the ball back in optimal territory down 17-7 just before halftime, the Raiders ended up taking a 20-10 lead over the Chiefs at the interval.