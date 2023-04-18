Olympics

Russia Excluded From Men's Basketball at 2024 Olympics

FIBA announced that Russia has been excluded from qualification for the event

By The Associated Press

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/GettyImages

Russia has been excluded from qualification for the men's Olympic basketball tournament in Paris next year, basketball's international governing body FIBA said Tuesday.

The decision was widely expected since FIBA has suspended Russia's teams from international play since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last year. The International Olympic Committee favors allowing individual athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to compete as neutrals, but not as national teams, like in basketball.

Russia's world ranking was high enough for it to play Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments this year, but that place will be given to Bulgaria as the next-highest-ranked team from Europe, FIBA said in a statement citing the IOC's recommendations.

Olympics Feb 21

Nations: No Clarity on Neutrality, No Olympics for Russia

Russia Jul 26, 2022

Russia Plans for 2024 Paris Olympics Inclusion Despite Current Sports Bans

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Russian women's team already missed out on qualification when it was suspended from the World Cup and EuroBasket qualification last year. Belarus cannot qualify men's or women's teams.

There was no information Tuesday from FIBA about 3-on-3 basketball, which is also an Olympic event.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

OlympicsRussia
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us