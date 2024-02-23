Olympics

Russian Olympic Committee loses appeal against suspension by IOC

The suspension has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes

Russia IOC
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that it had dismissed the ROC's appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine.

CAS said it found the IOC's suspension “did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality.”

Olympics Oct 12, 2023

IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions

figure skating Feb 7

Kamila Valieva's strawberry dessert excuse rejected by judges in Olympic doping case

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The ROC can appeal to the Swiss supreme court.

The suspension removed the ROC's right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes, including in many qualifying events for this year’s Paris Olympics, as part of an IOC-backed initiative.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us