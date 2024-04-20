Ryan Garcia knocked Devin Haney down three times and handed the WBC super lightweight champion his first loss, winning the fight by majority decision Saturday night but not the title because he was over the weight limit.

Garcia's odd behavior in public and on social media throughout the buildup led to questions about how serious he was about this fight. It sure seemed as though he didn't devote enough time for training when he was more than 3 pounds above the 140-pound limit on Friday.

But the speed and power in his hands was too much for Haney, who was hurt right from the opening round and went down in the seventh, 10th and 11th.

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) won by scores of 115-109 and 114-110 on two of the judges' cards, while the third had it 112-112.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Associated Press scored it 114-110 for Garcia.

The 25-year-olds from California fought six times as amateurs, but Haney had the stronger pro career, winning the undisputed lightweight title and then moving up to win the WBC title in his first fight at 140 pounds.

Garcia couldn't take his title, but he took Haney's perfect record. Haney fell to 31-1.