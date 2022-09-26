Sad stat highlights how bad NFL’s London matchups have been originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

London has hosted almost two seasons worth of NFL games, but it has seen far from the league’s best.

Sunday’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will be the 31st regular season game held in England’s capital city dating back to 2007. While there have been some entertaining contests, none of those matchups have featured two teams with winning records, and Sunday is no exception.

As pointed out by Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, 10 London games have featured two teams with losing records while the other 21 have had at least one team with a .500 record or better. A handful of .500 teams faced teams with winning records, but both teams have never been above .500 for a London game.

The Vikings are 2-1 entering Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Saints, however, are 1-2 after suffering back-to-back losses against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers have a chance to buck the trend on Oct. 9. The 2-0 Giants need to win one of their next two games against the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears to guarantee an above-.500 record heading into Week 5. The Packers will also be above .500 for their first ever regular season game in London as long as they beat the New England Patriots at home on Sunday.

Following the Giants-Packers showdown, the NFL will have one last game in London on Oct. 30 between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, who are both 2-1 through three weeks.