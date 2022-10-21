San José State Football Player From SoCal Dies After He Was Struck by School Bus

A San José State University football player from Southern California died Friday morning when he was struck by a school bus while riding an electric scooter near campus.

Camdan McWright, an 18-year-old freshman running back from Sylmar, was struck at about 7 a.m. He died at the scene.

McWright played for St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City. He was a two-time Camino Real League Most Valuable Player and first-team all-league honoree.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," San José State football coach Brent Brennan said in a statement. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

He was majoring in Communication Studies at San José State, according to the team's bio page.

"We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright," said Jeff Konya, the director of athletics. "The San José State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family."

About a dozen students, ages 14 to 17, were on the school bus at the time of the collision. None were injured.

CHP Officer Ross Lee said the victim "traveled into the path of the bus" as it was heading east on Reed Street.

"Some witnesses on scene gave statements that the traffic traveling on Reed at the time had a green light, but that is still something that we will need to confirm and that'll be part of our investigation," Lee said.

The bus driver is cooperating with the investigation, Lee said.

More information wasn't immediately available.