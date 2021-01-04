Sandra Scully, Vin Scully's Beloved Wife, Passes Away at 76

Sandra Scully, the beloved wife of Los Angeles Dodgers' Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, passed away Sunday at the age of 76, the baseball team announced Monday.

Sandra succumbed to complications from ALS despite "heroic efforts of the amazing team of doctors and nurses at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center," the team said in a statement.

Donations can be made to the Department of Neuromuscular Disease at UCLA/ALS Research in Sandra Scully’s name, the Dodgers said.

The statement added, "The Scully family wishes to express their special thanks to the UCLA team and the Los Angeles Fire Department."

The family asked for privacy at this difficult time.