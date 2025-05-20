Los Angeles Dodgers

Scuffling Dodgers lose to Diamondbacks 9-5 for fourth straight loss at home

Brandon Pfaadt became the first seven-game winner in the majors and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 9-5. The Dodgers trailed 7-0 after three innings, then got two homers by Mookie Betts and one by Shohei Ohtani.

By Beth Harris

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

Brandon Pfaadt became the first seven-game winner in the majors, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo each hit a two-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-5 on Monday night.

Coming off a three-game sweep by the last-place Los Angeles Angels, the NL West-leading Dodgers dropped their fourth in a row at home for the first time since May 2018, when they lost five straight. They've allowed six or more runs in five of seven games to begin the homestand.

Fans booed when Landon Knack gave up two-run shots to Gurriel and Moreno that made it 7-0 in the third inning. Dodgers opener Jack Dreyer (2-2) let the D-backs build a 3-0 lead on Eugenio Suárez’s RBI double, Josh Naylor’s RBI groundout and Perdomo’s sacrifice fly.

Dodgers rookie Hyeseong Kim in center signaled too late to right fielder Teoscar Hernández that he couldn’t see the ball hit by Suárez and it dropped instead of being the second out of the first inning.

Pfaadt (7-3) was perfect through three innings until Mookie Betts' homer with one out in the fourth.

The right-hander allowed back-to-back solo shots by Shohei Ohtani and Betts in the sixth, leaving the Dodgers trailing 7-3.

Pfaadt walked one in six innings. Shelby Miller got the final out for his fifth save.

Arizona's staff didn't record a strikeout until Juan Morillo got Hernández in the seventh.

Key moment

Batting ninth, Perdomo had Arizona's third two-run homer off Matt Sauer in the eighth.

Key stat

It was the first time the Dodgers homered back-to-back since Oct. 26, when Freddie Freeman and Hernández did so in the World Series against the New York Yankees.

Up next

RHP Ryne Nelson (1-1, 5.13 ERA) makes his second start Tuesday for the D-backs against Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-3, 2.12).

