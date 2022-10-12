NFL

Seahawks-Cardinals Kickoff Time Could Change Because of Mariners

The NFL announced that if the Mariners host a game on Sunday, which would take place at 3:07 pm. ET, the Seahawks-Cardinals game will be pushed to 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX

By Kristen Conti

This Sunday is going to be a bit hectic in Seattle.

At the moment, the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 6 contest against the Arizona Cardinals is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change considering the ALDS series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros may also take place on the same day at the same time. 

The NFL announced that if the Mariners host a game on Sunday, which would take place at 3:07 pm. ET, the Seahawks-Cardinals game will be pushed to 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX. 

This is a strange start time, considering most Sunday afternoon NFL games begin at either 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. Alas, this is the first time the Mariners are playing playoff baseball at home in 21 years.

So, now all we can do is wait until the Mariners-Astros series plays out. 

Currently, Houston leads this ALDS series 1-0. Game 1 took place on Tuesday and resulted in an 8-7 walk-off win for the Astros. Game 2 is slated for Thursday and Game 3 is set to take place on Saturday in Seattle. Games 4 and 5, which may or may not be necessary, are currently slated for Sunday in Seattle and Monday in Houston.

Right across the street, the Seahawks (2-3) and Cardinals (2-3) are one game behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

 

