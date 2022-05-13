NFL

See the NFL Schedule for the 2022-23 Season

Here's everything you need to start making your fall tailgating plans!

By Logan Reardon

See the NFL schedule for the 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s here and it’s beautiful.

The 2022 NFL schedule was finally unveiled on Thursday evening, and there’s plenty of great games on tap.

We have an opening night battle between the Bills and Rams. We have a GOAT showdown on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 between the Buccaneers and Chiefs. Oh yeah, and we have a trio of exciting games on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Well, here it is – the complete week-by-week 2022 NFL schedule. Use the drop-down menu to see the schedule for each week.

