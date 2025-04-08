Los Angeles Dodgers

LA Dodgers visit Capitol Hill, attend special reception hosted by U.S. Senators from California

Dave Roberts as well as Will Smith and Tyler Glasnow attended the event 

By Benjamin Papp and Olivia Garvey

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and select members of the 2024 World Series Championship team were greeted on Capitol Hill Tuesday by California Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff to celebrate the reigning champs. 

Padilla, a lifelong baseball fan, walked out with the World Series trophy to a group of bipartisan lawmakers waiting to congratulate the team.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Los Angeles Dodgers 21 hours ago

Shohei Ohtani homers, double shy of cycle, in Dodgers 6-4 loss to Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers Apr 7

‘Plan on being back here.' President Trump congratulates Dodgers in White House visit

“To be able to formally, officially welcome them to the Capitol, to celebrate a World Series, to hold the trophy, oh, my God, this is great,” Padilla said. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Padilla also brought his son to the event, another avid baseball fan. 

“To be able to share this with him, making these sorts of memories, just like I have the memories of watching baseball with my dad, you know, baseball brings us all together,” Padilla added.

“To have a room where you've got people on both sides of the aisle who are really happy to be there, happy to be with each other,” Adam Schiff said. “That's one of the great things about this great American pastime.”

Dodgers catcher Will Smith and pitcher Tyler Glasnow attended the brief reception alongside Roberts.

The Dodgers were set to play their second game of three against the Washington Nationals Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

President Trump also showed the Dodgers around the Oval Office. Olivia Garvey reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersDodgersAdam SchiffWashington DC
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us