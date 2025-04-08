Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and select members of the 2024 World Series Championship team were greeted on Capitol Hill Tuesday by California Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff to celebrate the reigning champs.

Padilla, a lifelong baseball fan, walked out with the World Series trophy to a group of bipartisan lawmakers waiting to congratulate the team.

“To be able to formally, officially welcome them to the Capitol, to celebrate a World Series, to hold the trophy, oh, my God, this is great,” Padilla said.

Padilla also brought his son to the event, another avid baseball fan.

“To be able to share this with him, making these sorts of memories, just like I have the memories of watching baseball with my dad, you know, baseball brings us all together,” Padilla added.

“To have a room where you've got people on both sides of the aisle who are really happy to be there, happy to be with each other,” Adam Schiff said. “That's one of the great things about this great American pastime.”

Dodgers catcher Will Smith and pitcher Tyler Glasnow attended the brief reception alongside Roberts.

The Dodgers were set to play their second game of three against the Washington Nationals Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

President Trump also showed the Dodgers around the Oval Office. Olivia Garvey reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025.