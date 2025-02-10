Super Bowl

Serena Williams makes surprise appearance with Kendrick Lamar in halftime show

The tennis legend joined her fellow Compton native for his performance of "Not Like Us."

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance in New Orleans on Sunday.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion joined her fellow Compton-native Lamar as he performed "Not Like Us," his final diss track against Canadian rapper Drake, who he got into a feud with last year.

Williams was seen dancing in a tennis-like uniform as Lamar rapped Grammy-winning track.

The tennis legend also shared some behind-the-scenes content from her Super Bowl performance. Check it out below:

