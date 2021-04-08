Shaquille O'Neal

‘Just Trying to Make People Smile': Shaq Pays Off Man's Engagement Ring at Jewelry Store

Shaq was known for his thunderous dunks in the NBA, but the former Lakers star came up with an assist when he overheard a man discussing a payment plan for an engagement ring.

Shaquille O’Neal is the big man with heart of gold.

The former Lakers star and four-time NBA champ delivered an assist at a Georgia jewelry store after he overheard a customer discussing a payment plan for his girlfriend’s engagement ring. O’Neal explained on “NBA on TNT” what happened next at the mall Zales store, where he was looking for some hoop earrings.

“He was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring,’” O’Neal said. "And I was like, 'My man, how much is the ring?' I'm not going to say the amount, but it's not a lot for me."

At first, the man didn’t want to accept the generous offer to cover the amount owed on the ring, O’Neal said.

“I’m just trying to make people smile, that's all,” he said. 

The two then posed for a photo.

