‘Just Trying to Make People Smile': Shaq Pays Off Man's Engagement Ring at Jewelry Store

Shaquille O’Neal is the big man with heart of gold.

The former Lakers star and four-time NBA champ delivered an assist at a Georgia jewelry store after he overheard a customer discussing a payment plan for his girlfriend’s engagement ring. O’Neal explained on “NBA on TNT” what happened next at the mall Zales store, where he was looking for some hoop earrings.

"I'm just trying to make people smile... That's all."@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/eK8n0YHGb7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021

“He was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring,’” O’Neal said. "And I was like, 'My man, how much is the ring?' I'm not going to say the amount, but it's not a lot for me."

At first, the man didn’t want to accept the generous offer to cover the amount owed on the ring, O’Neal said.

“I’m just trying to make people smile, that's all,” he said.

The two then posed for a photo.