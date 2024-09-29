Shohei Ohtani falls short of Triple Crown, steals 59th base as Dodgers beat Rockies 2-1 in season finale

Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4 and fell short in his bid to become the National League’s first Triple Crown winner since 1937, stealing his 59th base to help the Los Angeles Dodgers rally past the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sunday in Charlie Blackmon’s final game.

Ohtani finished the regular season leading the NL in homers (54) and RBIs (130). His .310 average trailed San Diego’s Luis Arráez (.314) in the batting race.

The charter member of the 50-50 club, Ohtani swiped his 59th base during the eighth-inning rally.

The last NL Triple Crown winner was St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joe Medwick in 1937. In the AL, Detroit's Miguel Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2012.

Chris Taylor tied the game in the eighth with his first homer since July 7.

Soon after Austin Barnes swiped third as part of a double steal with Ohtani, Rockies reliever Seth Halvorsen appeared to get his cleat caught in the dirt in his delivery and stopped. He was called for a balk to bring home Barnes.

Evan Phillips (5-1) earned the win and Edgardo Henriquez closed out the ninth for his first career save, among 14 Dodgers with saves this season.

The Dodgers wound up a major league-best 98-64, breaking a string of four straight full seasons with 100 or more wins (they went 43-17 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season). The NL West champions open the Division Series on Saturday and have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Sam Hilliard launched a 476-foot shot into the right field third deck to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the second, the fourth-longest in the major leagues this season.

Starter Ryan Feltner scattered two hits over six strong innings in a no-decision. Reliever Victor Vodnik (5-4) took the loss.

It was an emotion-filled afternoon for Blackmon, who went 1 or 2 in his 14th and final season — all with the Rockies. He was lifted for a pinch-runner after his single in the third.

Blackmon was honored in a pregame ceremony and trotted out to center field all alone to soak in the applause. He leaves as the franchise’s all-time leader in triples and second behind Hall of Famer Todd Helton in games played and runs scored.

Colorado (61-101) has back-to-back 100-loss seasons. The team went 59-103 last season. The Rockies saw 2,540,195 fans attend games at Coors Field this season. Last year, the attendance at the hitter friendly ballpark was 2,607,935.

Before the game, Rockies manager Bud Black sidestepped the topic of his expiring contract.

“I’m not talking about me. You know that,” Black playfully said. “Thank you for not asking.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 1B Freddie Freeman continues to receive treatment on his sore right ankle. “I saw video of him walking. He’s ginger when he’s walking,” manager Dave Roberts said. Roberts is optimistic of a return for Freeman and SS Miguel Rojas (torn adductor) to start the playoffs.

UP NEXT:

Dodgers: A few days off before the NLDS begins Saturday.

Rockies: Open spring training at Arizona on Feb. 21.