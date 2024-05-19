Watch: Shohei Ohtani delivers first walk-off hit with Dodgers in 3-2 series win over Reds

Shohei Ohtani delivered his second major league walk-off hit, a two-out single in the 10th inning that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Andy Pages hit an early two-run homer for the Dodgers, who have won 20 of 26 after taking three of four from Cincinnati.

Pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a one-out walk in the 10th from Alexis Díaz (1-3), who got Mookie Betts to fly out before Ohtani stroked a single to right, scoring Jason Heyward. Ohtani's latest feat set off a loud celebration for another huge weekend crowd at Dodger Stadium.

His only other walk-off hit in Major League Baseball was an 11th-inning single for the Los Angeles Angels in a 6-5 win over Houston on Sept. 4, 2020.

Stuart Fairchild had two hits for the Reds, who have lost 15 of 18. Cincinnati also has lost seven consecutive series.

Anthony Banda (1-0) got three straight outs in the 10th in his debut with the Dodgers, who acquired the reliever from Cleveland on Friday. Banda’s win was his first since May 28, 2022, with Pittsburgh. He has pitched for the Blue Jays, Yankees, Nationals and Dodgers — and played in Cleveland’s minor league system — since leaving the Pirates less than two years ago.

Cincinnati reliever Emilio Pagan left abruptly with two outs in the ninth and a 2-1 count on Heyward. Pagan recorded two outs before throwing three straight fastballs to Heyward and then departing with a possible shoulder injury.

Diaz struck out Heyward to force extra innings.

Hunter Greene struck out eight while pitching four-hit ball into the seventh inning for Cincinnati in his second career start in his hometown. The hard-throwing right-hander got youth coaching at Compton’s Major League Baseball Urban Youth Academy and played high school ball in Sherman Oaks before the Reds made him the second overall pick in 2017.

Landon Knack yielded one run on three hits over the first 4 2/3 innings for the Dodgers in his fourth major league appearance. Knack made three starts in April, and he got recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City for this spot start apparently so the Dodgers could give a full week of rest to Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Freddie Freeman singled in the fourth before Pages put a poor slider into the short porch down the left-field line for the fifth homer of his rookie season.

Cincinnati had been shut out for 16 consecutive innings at Chavez Ravine before it scored on back-to-back doubles to left in the fifth by Fairchild and Santiago Espinal, whose catchable drive fooled Teoscar Hernández.

Cincinnati tied it in the seventh when pinch-hitter Spencer Steer — a Long Beach native in an 0-for-16 slump — drew a bases-loaded walk on nine pitches from Alex Vesia, who escaped the jam.

Pages hit his 5th homer of the season and extended his hitting streak to four games.

Andy Pages really turned on this one! pic.twitter.com/ixHzUALsLy — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2024

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Brandon Williamson (shoulder) pitched 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Louisville in his second rehab start. ... LHP Alex Young (lower back) made his eighth rehab appearance for Louisville on Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning.

Dodgers: RHP Connor Brogdon (right plantar fasciitis) was transferred to the 60-day injured list as part of the transactions necessary to promote Knack. Brogdon had been out since April 10. Only the Tampa Bay Rays have spent more collective days on the injured list this season than Dodgers players.

UP NEXT

Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-4, 3.06 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday at home to begin a series against San Diego.

Dodgers: Yamamoto (4-1, 3.21 ERA) takes the mound Monday to open a three-game home series against Arizona.