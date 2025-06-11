Shohei Ohtani moves closer to his Dodgers mound debut, throwing 3 simulated innings in San Diego

Shohei Ohtani is moving ever closer to his first pitching appearance for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In fact, there's now a chance his fans might not even have to wait until the All-Star break.

Ohtani looked sharp while throwing three simulated innings on Tuesday at Petco Park before the Dodgers faced the San Diego Padres, manager Dave Roberts said. The outing was another significant step in Ohtani's recovery from the elbow surgery that has prevented the two-way superstar from pitching since he signed with the Dodgers before last season.

Ohtani threw just under 50 pitches to two minor league hitters during the third simulated game in his gradual comeback to the mound. The three-time MVP used his fastball and sweeper impressively, according to Roberts and Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior.

“I thought he was really good,” Roberts said. “I thought the fastball had life. I thought the sweeper was really good. ... (The hitters) said the stuff was coming out really well. It was about 44 pitches or something like that, so it was really good.”

The Dodgers have been cagey about the timeline for Ohtani's return to the mound, with Roberts suggesting in recent weeks that it might not happen until after the All-Star break.

But after Ohtani's latest mound outing, Roberts now says the chance of Ohtani pitching in a game before the All-Star break begins July 14 is “north of zero.”

"It doesn't have to be a full buildup, because anything that he can give us is certainly going to be additive," Roberts added. “But I still stand by him and Dr. (Neal) ElAttrache, the training staff. They're going to drive this. So I'm just anxious for the next one.”

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23, 2023, when he abruptly left in the second inning of his final start for the Los Angeles Angels. He was eventually diagnosed with a torn elbow ligament that required surgery.

Ohtani has demonstrated elite pitching ability when healthy: He went 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP while starting 86 games over five seasons for the Angels. He didn’t pitch at all in 2019 and made just two starts in 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani has remained steadfastly committed to playing both ways despite his hitting prowess, and the Dodgers could really use him on the mound this season. Los Angeles has 14 pitchers on the injured list, including expected starters Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Tony Gonsolin and Gavin Stone.

Still, the Dodgers say they won't rush their cornerstone.

“It's tempting,” Roberts said with a smile. “I'm sure Shohei is tempted to just rip the Band-Aid off and get into a big-league game, but I think we're doing a good job of trying to take care of him. And truth be told, I don't know if anyone knows the right time to get him into a big-league game, but we're still being very careful.”

Ohtani has been only a designated hitter since he agreed to a 10-year, $700 million free-agent deal with the Dodgers. He immediately won his third MVP award in 2024, batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases for the eventual World Series champions.

Ohtani was in his usual spot as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter for Tuesday night's game against the Padres. Los Angeles planned to throw yet another bullpen game due to the rotation's extensive injury woes.

Snell also threw his first full bullpen session in two months on Tuesday at Petco Park. The two-time Cy Young winner, who will throw another 20 pitches on Friday, has said his arm is now pain free after he was shut down with left shoulder inflammation on April 6.

Snell made only two starts this season before going on the injured list. He agreed to a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers last winter.