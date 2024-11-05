Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has successful surgery on shoulder injured in World Series slide

The two-way, two-time MVP will be ready for Spring Training, the Dodgers say.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Shohei Ohtani had successful surgery on the shoulder he injured in the slide that put a scare into Dodgers fans during the World Series, the team said Tuesday.

In an afternoon update, the team said the two-time MVP underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair a labrum tear on his non-throwing shoulder. Ohtani suffered a shoulder dislocation in an awkward slide into second base Oct. 26 in Game 2 of the World Series.

Ohtani is expected to be ready for Spring Training, the Dodgers said, adding that the surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Ohtani could be seen wincing in pain on the ground after sliding into second in the stolen base attempt against the Yankees.

Ohtani signed from the Angels for a record-breaking $700 million contract, one of the biggest deals in professional sports. Ohtani opted to defer over 97% of his annual salary throughout his 10-year deal.

In his six years with the Angels, Ohtani never made it to the postseason.

He authored one of the most successful seasons in Major League Baseball history, highlighted by becoming the founding member of the 50/50 club -- 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in one season.

