Shohei Ohtani's 2 homers, Clayton Kershaw's 7 shutout innings propel Dodgers past Giants 11-5

Shohei Ohtani hit two homers and Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 11-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Ohtani led off with his 24th homer, ending a 10-game homer drought — his longest since joining the Dodgers last season. The three-time MVP added another solo shot in the sixth for his third multi-homer game of the season and the 22nd of his career.

The 37-year-old Kershaw (2-0) gave a vintage performance in the sixth and best start of his 18th major league season. The lefty needed just 81 pitches to finish seven innings.

Casey Schmitt hit a grand slam in his second straight game for San Francisco, connecting off Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández during the Giants' five-run ninth inning.

Hernández recorded his first career strikeout when he caught Christian Koss looking, but he also allowed five runs on three hits and three walks while Los Angeles attempted to save its bullpen. Anthony Banda had to come on to get the final out.

Mookie Betts had a two-run double during a five-run second inning for the Dodgers, who rebounded after the Giants pulled even with Los Angeles atop the NL West standings Friday night with a 6-2 victory.

Landen Roupp (4-5) gave up six runs on four hits and five walks while failing to escape the second inning in the shortest start of his career.

Kershaw received a standing ovation from the crowd as he came off the mound in the seventh inning.

Teoscar Hernández added a two-run homer in the sixth and Miguel Rojas homered in the eighth.

Key moment

After Roupp walked two leading off the second, Andy Pages and Michael Conforto drove them in. San Francisco intentionally walked Ohtani to load the bases for Betts, who blasted a double. Ohtani came home on Will Smith’s flyout.

Key stat

San Francisco put just one ball in play against Kershaw hit harder than 100 mph: Heliot Ramos’ double-play groundout in the first.

Up next

LA's Dustin May (3-4, 4.46 ERA) faces Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.56) in the series finale Sunday.