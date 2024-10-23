It was a night that will be etched in the annals of baseball history forever—a night that saw Shohei Ohtani not just add to his growing list of accomplishments but redefine the boundaries of greatness.

The ball from his historic 50th home run, the final stroke that secured his place as the founding member of Major League Baseball's exclusive 50/50 club (50 home runs, 50 stolen bases in one season), has just been auctioned off for an eye-watering $4.39 million.

Shohei Ohtani’s Historic 50/50 Home Run Ball Sells for Record-Breaking $4.392 Million. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/3be0YWmKnX — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 23, 2024

This isn't just another piece of memorabilia—this is a relic of an era, a tangible reminder of the moment when Ohtani became something more than a player. He became a legend.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The auction, conducted by Goldin Auctions, shattered previous records, making this ball the most expensive ever sold in the sport.

Bidders from across the globe vied for the piece of history, driving up the price beyond anyone’s expectations. To put this in perspective, the previous record for a baseball was Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball from the 1998 season, which sold for $3.05 million. Ohtani’s ball didn’t just surpass it—it obliterated it.

Ken Goldin, the founder and CEO of the auction house, expressed his awe at the sale, saying to ESPN, “Shohei Ohtani made history with this baseball, and now, with the highest sale price for any ball ever sold, this legendary piece of sports memorabilia has made history again." Goldin noted the global interest, calling it a testament to Ohtani’s impact, not just on baseball, but on the entire sports world.

The Night That Shook the Baseball World

September 19, 2023, will forever be a night Dodgers fans—and baseball fans in general—will never forget. Facing the Miami Marlins, and with the Dodgers needing a victory to clinch a postseason berth, Ohtani put on an offensive clinic unlike anything the league had ever seen.

Ohtani went 6-for-6 at the plate, racking up 10 RBIs and launching three home runs, including that iconic 50th shot that solidified his place in the history books.

But it wasn’t just about the power at the plate. Ohtani, already a dual-threat superstar, also swiped two bases that night, bringing his season total to an astounding 51 stolen bases. With each swing and each dash down the basepaths, Ohtani was rewriting the rules of what one man can do on a baseball diamond.

His 50th home run came in the seventh inning, a towering shot that sent loanDepot Park into a frenzy. The fan lucky enough to catch the historic ball knew they held something special and reportedly turned down an offer from the Dodgers for $300,000 on the spot. Instead, they took the ball to Goldin, where the sale culminated in a record-breaking payday.

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT



50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES



HISTORY pic.twitter.com/GRVJUCbpja — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

The Collector’s Dream

For the buyer of the historic 50/50 ball, it’s not just about owning a piece of sports memorabilia—it’s about holding onto a moment in time. A moment that will never be replicated. Ohtani’s 50/50 night wasn’t just another game; it was the birth of a new era in baseball, one that future generations will look back on with reverence.

The auction house described the ball as “one of the most significant pieces of sports memorabilia ever to hit the auction block.” And they’re right. This wasn’t just a game-changing moment for Ohtani; it was a game-changing moment for baseball.

The winning bid may have come with a hefty price tag, but for the owner, it’s a small price to pay for a piece of immortality. As Goldin said, this ball “made history twice”—once when Ohtani smashed it into the stands, and again when it became the most expensive baseball ever sold.

The question now is: what will Shohei Ohtani do next?