Simone Biles has a new accessory to go with her gold, silver and bronze medals: a diamond.

The 24-year-old gymnastics star and seven-time Olympic medalist announced on social media Tuesday that she got engaged on Valentine's Day to boyfriend Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos of the proposal.

"I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ!"

The announcement fittingly came while the 2022 Olympics were being played, capping a six-month stretch where Biles had silver and bronze medals placed around her neck at the Summer Games and a ring placed around her finger during the Winter Games.

"Woke up this morning with a fiancée," Owens wrote on Instagram along with photos and a video of the ring.

Biles, a four-time gold medal winner, and Owens, who just completed his third season with the Texans, publicly confirmed that they were dating in August 2020 by making it Instagram official.

Biles was competing at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo during their one-year anniversary, capturing silver in the team event and overcoming the "twisties" to take bronze on balance beam.