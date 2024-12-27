Simone Biles

Simone Biles brings out epic outfit for husband's final NFL home game

Biles has attended numerous Bears games this season, including Thursday's vs. the Seahawks

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Olympic legend Simone Biles was back at Soldier Field for Thursday's home finale against the Seattle Seahawks, and her outfit took center stage.

Biles, who is married to Bears safety Jonathan Owens, made sure to let her fandom fly with her wardrobe choice for the game, rocking an outfit covered with pictures of Owens in his Bears uniform:

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 26: Gymnast Simone Biles looks on before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 26: Gymnast Simone Biles looks on before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In his first season with the Bears, Owens has 40 total tackles, along with a forced fumble, an interception and two defended passes. In 56 career games with the Texans, Packers and Bears, he has 267 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Owens traveled to Paris to watch Biles compete in the Olympics, watching as his wife took home three gold medals and a silver medal as she added to her incredible career resume.

Biles has captured seven Olympic gold medals in her career, including medals in the team, all-around and vault competitions in Paris.

This article tagged under:

Simone Biles
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us