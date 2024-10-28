soccer

Who will win soccer's most prestigious award? What to know about the 2024 Ballon d'Or

The Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious award in soccer, will be announced Monday in Paris.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Ballon d'Or
Getty

A new generation of stars have lined up as contenders for the Ballon d'Or after two names dominated world soccer's most prestigious award for well over a decade.

There will be no Lionel Messi, no Cristiano Ronaldo when the Ballon d'Or is announced Monday evening at a ceremony in Paris. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:45 p.m. PT.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

MLS Oct 22

MLS attendance and sponsorship revenue hit regular season records

Dallas Cowboys 22 hours ago

Life after Netflix fame for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Messi (8) and Ronaldo (5) won the award a combined 13 times over a 16-year period. They were not nominated this year.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The only other winners since 2008, when Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or, were Luka Modric in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior appears to be the favorite after Messi won the award for a record eighth time last year. Vinicius Junior helped Madrid to its 15th European Cup last season.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri also is among those with a shot of winning the award. Other contenders include Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal.

The Ballon d’Or was created by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.

This article tagged under:

soccer
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us