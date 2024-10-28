Who will win soccer's most prestigious award? What to know about the 2024 Ballon d'Or

A new generation of stars have lined up as contenders for the Ballon d'Or after two names dominated world soccer's most prestigious award for well over a decade.

There will be no Lionel Messi, no Cristiano Ronaldo when the Ballon d'Or is announced Monday evening at a ceremony in Paris. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:45 p.m. PT.

Messi (8) and Ronaldo (5) won the award a combined 13 times over a 16-year period. They were not nominated this year.

The only other winners since 2008, when Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or, were Luka Modric in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior appears to be the favorite after Messi won the award for a record eighth time last year. Vinicius Junior helped Madrid to its 15th European Cup last season.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri also is among those with a shot of winning the award. Other contenders include Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal.

The Ballon d’Or was created by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.