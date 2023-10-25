A tense competition between soccer teams in Irvine erupted into a post-game brawl involving players and spectators that was caught on camera.

South LA's Club Garrafones visited the Orange County community Saturday for a United Premiere League match against Irvine Zeta FC II. The Irvine-based club clawed out a 2-1 win at Irvine Great Park, but simmering tensions boiled over after the final whistle.

Video shows a melee involving players, most of whom are 16 to 22 years old, and spectators who surged onto the field after a few pushes and shoves turned into an all-out fight.

The brawl lasted about four minutes and left two players with broken noses.

“I reviewed the video, and it’s very chaotic,” Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department told The Los Angeles Times. “It will take time to sort out what happened and get people identified.”

Irvine Police said they are investigating, but the league already handed down punishment. Club Garrafones was banned from the league.

"The UPSL is committed to providing opportunities in soccer for players from all communities across the country," the UPSL said in a statement. "It is shocking to witness such abhorrent behavior. As a result of the senseless and violent, post-game altercation on Saturday, Club Garrafones has been removed from the UPSL and a lifetime ban has been put in place for the organization and its coaching staff. There is no tolerance for such behavior in this league."

The move left the club's coach in tears.

"Disappointed that they could've done things better," said Club Garrafones coach and co-owner Roger Navarro. "I would love another chance. I live for soccer. Soccer is my passion.

"I'm crying because I'm disappointed with myself, with the Zeta team, with the referees, with the UPSL. And, most of all, for my team a little bit because we would have done things differently."

Irvine Zeta FC II Bryan Wallace said members and fans of Club Garrafones left as authorities responded to the scene.

"When the sirens came on, they ran away," said Wallace. "They ran to the parking lot, got in their cars, and they drove away. If you feel like you're on the wrong end of this, why not stay?

"I'm not used to seeing adults jump out of the stands or their coach or adults fighting with teenagers, kicking them or hitting them."

Found in 2011 in Santa Ana, the UPSL is a North American developmental league. The league has about 400 clubs nationwide that are independently owned and operated. The league plays year round with two seasons each calendar year.

Anyone with information, photos or videos is asked to call 949-724-7104.

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.