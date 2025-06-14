Previewing the 2025 Gold Cup: USMNT schedule, format and how to watch

One year before the 2026 World Cup, CONCACAF teams -- and one guest -- will compete in the biannual Gold Cup that awards the top nation in the region.

Mexico is the reigning champion having beaten Panama in the 2023 final 1-0, with the U.S. men's national team falling to Los Canaleros in the semis.

El Tri will be the top dog to beat once again due to its experienced squad, and manager Javier Aguirre cannot afford a letdown ahead of the World Cup.

The same applies to the Stars and Stripes, which is in the midst of a four-game losing streak under Mauricio Pochettino. The last four-game skid for the U.S. came in 2007, and Pochettino will be without several key stars as he seeks to turn things around fast.

So, when is the Gold Cup and how can you watch? Here's everything to know:

When is the 2025 Gold Cup?

The Gold Cup will run from Saturday, June 14, to Sunday, July 6.

Where is the 2025 Gold Cup?

The Gold Cup is being held in the U.S.

What are the 2025 Gold Cup venues?

With the Club World Cup transpiring in the U.S. alongside the Gold Cup, here are the venues to know:

Where is the 2025 Gold Cup Final?

The final on Sunday, July 6, will be at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What are the 2025 Gold Cup groups?

Here's how the 16 teams are split up. Each group will be matched up round-robin style. The top eight will head to the single-game elimination matches until a champion is crowned.

Group A: Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Suriname

Group B: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curaçao

Group C: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe

Group D: United States, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Saudi Arabia

USMNT 2025 Gold Cup schedule

Here's a breakdown of the USMNT's group games:

Game 1 : Sunday, June 15 vs. Trinidad and Tobago at 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT in San Jose, Calif.

: Sunday, June 15 vs. Trinidad and Tobago at 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT in San Jose, Calif. Game 2 : Thursday, June 19 vs. Saudi Arabia at 9:15 p.m. ET, 6:15 p.m. PT in Austin, Texas

: Thursday, June 19 vs. Saudi Arabia at 9:15 p.m. ET, 6:15 p.m. PT in Austin, Texas Game 3: Sunday, June 22 vs. Haiti at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT in Dallas, Texas

Why is Saudi Arabia in the Gold Cup?

Saudi Arabia received a special invitation to play in the 2025 Gold Cup, with Qatar receiving an invite for the 2023 tournament.

Who will win the 2025 Gold Cup?

Mexico is seen as the favorite due to their experience across all positions, with Raul Jimenez, Santi Gimenez, Alexis Vega, Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez and Israel Reyes among the call-ups.

The main competitors will likely be the U.S. and Canada, despite both nations not having the best talent upgrades. The U.S., specifically, will be without players like Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie and more, while Canada's Alphonso Davis is out with a torn ACL suffered a few months back. Star striker Jonathan David is available for Jesse Marsch's side despite being a club free agent.

Saudi Arabia could produce some solid results, while Jamaica and Panama will be the underdogs to watch.

Where to watch 2025 Gold Cup games on TV

Gold Cup games in the U.S. will available to watch on FOX platforms. FOX will air all U.S. games and the final, while FS1 and FS2 will also broadcast fixtures.

Where to stream 2025 Gold Cup games online

Gold Cup games will be available to stream in the U.S. on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports mobile app. TUDN has the rights in Spanish, while Canadian viewers can access games through OneSoccer.

