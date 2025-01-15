MLS

Bayern Munich signs US youngster Bajung Darboe from LAFC

Darboe is headed for the biggest club in Germany.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bayern Munich has signed 18-year-old American attacking midfielder Bajung Darboe from LAFC.

Darboe signed a long-term contract and will join Bayern's reserve team, the German club said Wednesday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“A big dream has come true for me. It’s nice to see where my path has taken me,” Darboe said in a statement. "It was always a big wish of mine to get to pull on the shirt of this great club one day. The fact it’s happened now fills me with a lot of pride. I’m still battling jet lag but otherwise I feel good and ready to get started.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Darboe, who was born in Gambia, has played twice for the United States under-17 team. At club level, he has played for the reserve teams of LAFC and the Philadelphia Union.

Bayern and LAFC have a wide-ranging partnership under the Red&Gold Football brand with a focus on developing young players.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSsoccerUSMNT
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us